Coronavirus a living organism, has right to live: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that a man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Twitter)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Twitter)


Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat courted controversy on May 14 after he said that coronavirus is a living organism, which has a right to live.

"Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself," he told a private news channel.

However, he also said that a man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

Rawat was trolled on social media for his unusual observation on coronavirus as it went viral at a time when the entire country is battling a strong second wave of COVID-19.

Close

One Twitter user sarcastically said, "This virus organism should be given shelter in Central Vista."

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #trending #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand
first published: May 14, 2021 12:35 pm

