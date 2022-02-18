English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Cop was sipping soft drink during Gujarat High Court virtual hearing. What chief justice said

    Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar said the police officer should distribute 100 cans of soft drink among lawyers or face disciplinary action.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Gujarat High Court judges were irked by a cop sipping a soft drink during a hearing on February 15. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Gujarat High Court)

    Gujarat High Court judges were irked by a cop sipping a soft drink during a hearing on February 15. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Gujarat High Court)

    The Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on February 15 directed a police officer to distribute 100 cans of a soft drink to the bar association, after he spotted the latter sipping the beverage during a virtual hearing.

    Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar recalled that he had similarly pulled up an advocate for eating a samosa during online proceedings of the court a few days ago.

    The Chief Justice had noticed inspector AM Rathod drinking something that looked like a soft drink during an online hearing of a case.

    Reprimanding the officer for his behaviour, the Chief Justice directed him to distribute 100 cans of the beverage to the bar association or face disciplinary action

    “We said that we have no objections to you eating a samosa. But the only ground is, you cannot eat it in front of us, because others are also tempted. Either he should give it to everybody or he should not eat it," the Chief Justice said.

    Close

    Related stories

    He then directed the government pleader to ask inspector Rathod to distribute soft drink cans to the bar association, or else he will direct the chief secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

    "It was in a lighter vein that the court asked him not to have the cold drink alone, but share it with others as well. The court had similarly asked an advocate to share a samosa he was eating during online proceedings," said a government pleader who was present during the hearing.

    The inspector had appeared before the court for the hearing of a petition accusing him and some other officers of beating up two women at a traffic junction.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat High Court #high courts #online hearings
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 10:36 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.