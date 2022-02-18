Cop was sipping soft drink during Gujarat High Court virtual hearing. What chief justice said

Gujarat High Court judges were irked by a cop sipping a soft drink during a hearing on February 15. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Gujarat High Court)

The Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on February 15 directed a police officer to distribute 100 cans of a soft drink to the bar association, after he spotted the latter sipping the beverage during a virtual hearing.

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar recalled that he had similarly pulled up an advocate for eating a samosa during online proceedings of the court a few days ago.

The Chief Justice had noticed inspector AM Rathod drinking something that looked like a soft drink during an online hearing of a case.

Reprimanding the officer for his behaviour, the Chief Justice directed him to distribute 100 cans of the beverage to the bar association or face disciplinary action

“We said that we have no objections to you eating a samosa. But the only ground is, you cannot eat it in front of us, because others are also tempted. Either he should give it to everybody or he should not eat it," the Chief Justice said.

He then directed the government pleader to ask inspector Rathod to distribute soft drink cans to the bar association, or else he will direct the chief secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

"It was in a lighter vein that the court asked him not to have the cold drink alone, but share it with others as well. The court had similarly asked an advocate to share a samosa he was eating during online proceedings," said a government pleader who was present during the hearing.

The inspector had appeared before the court for the hearing of a petition accusing him and some other officers of beating up two women at a traffic junction.