Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with dewdrop display launched in India for Rs 5,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad has launched the Cool 3 Plus in India. The budget smartphone comes with a dewdrop display with thin bezels and has been priced at Rs 5,999. The smartphone comes in two variants with 2GB and 3GB RAM.

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display features a dewdrop notch at the top.

Under the hood, the entry-level smartphone gets a quad-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. In terms of storage, the smartphone gets 16GB and 32GB storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. For power back up, there is a 3,000 mAh battery.

Camera setup at the back includes a single 13MP sensor and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. The camera comes with features like AI Beauty mode, Portrait Mode, etc. The front camera also comes with face-unlock support.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back for secure unlocking.

The smartphone has been launched for Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant whereas the 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,499. It comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colour options and would be available on Amazon starting July 2.