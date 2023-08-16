Cooked baby rat found in chicken curry at upscale Mumbai restaurant, 3 arrested: reports

The patrons found a cooked baby rat in their meal at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba in Bandra. (Representational)

Mumbai's culinary scene took an alarming turn when a distressing discovery marred what was meant to be a pleasant dining experience at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba, a well-known eatery known for its Punjabi fare in Bandra.

Anurag Singh, a bank executive from Goregaon, recounted his shock while he was eating when he made a grim discovery – a baby rat cooked with the chicken curry on his plate. This stomach-churning incident has thrust the restaurant into the limelight and has led to the arrest of three people.

Singh, who was at the restaurant with a friend after a shopping spree, was taken aback when his palate registered an unfamiliar taste in his chicken thali.

The piece also looked lighter in colour and upon subsequent investigation he found a tiny rat concealed within the dish. By then, he had already, unknowingly, consumed some of the cooked rat.

The horror didn't end there. Upon voicing his concern, Singh allegedly faced a seemingly indifferent restaurant manager who vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He reportedly came out to address the issue 45 minutes later and defended the establishment by saying something like this has not happened in 22 years.

The manager and two cooks were subsequently arrested after the customer lodged a police complaint. The patrons also went to a doctor after the ordeal who prescribed them medicines.

The manager, however, had a different version of events. He claimed that both patrons were “heavily drunk” and were drinking on the premises, prohibited in the restaurant. After being asked to stop, the men allegedly cooked up this story to extort money from the restaurant.

He also said the restaurant has thorough checks by multiple staff members to prevent such incidents.

Advocate Devraj Gore, representing the restaurant, accused the complainants of having malicious reasons behind the complaint. He claimed the customers had almost finished their meal before pointing out the rat, following an altercation with the staff regarding their alcohol consumption.