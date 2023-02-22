Controversy erupts over ‘brother and sister’ question in Pakistan university quiz

Controversy has erupted over an “objectionable” and “immoral” question presented to students of a university in Pakistan, with the faculty member who set the question paper having been terminated.

Islamabad-based COMSATS University asked first-semester students to write a 300-word essay on whether it is okay for a brother and sister to “make love.” Students were required to read a short passage on “The Julie and Mark scenario” and weigh in on their relationship by including “some relevant examples from your own knowledge and personal opinion.”

Photographs of the question paper appeared on social media, where many slammed the teachers and administration that allowing it to be included in the quiz presented to first-semester Bachelor of Electric Engineering students.

Hundreds of Twitter users criticised the question as “disgusting.” Others called for the administration to be fired.

According to a report in Dawn, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has informed the Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan that the question appeared in an English exam for students pursuing Bachelor of Electric Engineering. The lecturer who set the question has been terminated, the university said.

Additional Registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan confirmed that a “highly objectionable question” was asked to students in the BEE English Composition paper. He said the faculty member was asked to explain his motive behind asking students such a “stupid question” and had acknowledged his mistake.

Khan said the faculty member had plagiarised the question from Google.

Moneycontrol News