Content writer says ChatGPT replaced him. Now, he repairs ACs to make ends meet

A survey conducted in February found that nearly half of US companies currently using ChatGPT said the chatbot has already replaced workers.

Eric Fein had spent 10 years writing content and getting paid $60 (about Rs 5,000) an hour. He would write everything from 150-word descriptions of bath mats to website copy for marijuana companies. Recently, however, he lost his business to ChatGPT.

The 34-year-old's steady business with 10 ongoing contracts used to make up half of his annual income and ensured that his family -- wife and two-year-old son -- lived comfortably. But as his clients began to transition to ChatGPT, they cut ties with him, leaving him to make ends meet by repairing air conditioners, The Washington Post reported.

“It wiped me out,” Fein said, adding that he requested his clients to reconsider, warning that the OpenAI-powered chatbot couldn’t write content with his level of creativity, precision, and originality, but the clients told him it was far cheaper to use ChatGPT than to pay him his hourly wage.

Later, however, one of his clients who was unhappy with ChatGPT’s work, rehired him but the money was not enough to sustain him and his family. It made Fein take up a job that AI can’t do, and he took classes to become an AC technician. “A trade is more future-proof,” he told the publication, adding that he plans to train to become a plumber next year.

Fein is not the only one whose livelihood has been affected by the AI chatbot. A survey conducted in February found that nearly half of US companies currently using ChatGPT said the chatbot has already replaced workers.

Job advice platform Resumebuilder.com surveyed 1,000 business leaders in the US who either use or plan to use ChatGPT, Fortune reported. It found that nearly half the companies surveyed have already begun using the chatbot. And 50 percent of the US leaders surveyed claimed that ChatGPT has already replaced workers at their companies.

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT,” Resumebuilder.com’s chief career advisor Stacie Haller said in a statement. “Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey show that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.”

Read more: AI poses 'risk of extinction', say ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, experts