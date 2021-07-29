Construction of New Parliament Building and Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue only two projects being implemented currently: Govt

Architectural rendering of the new Parliament building, proposed to be built as part of the Central Vista project. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt)

Construction of New Parliament Building & Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue are the only two projects being implemented currently under Central Vista Redevelopment/Development Master Plan, the government revealed in Lok Sabha.

According to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, the New Parliament building is targeted to be completed by October 2022, in the 75th year of Indian Independence at an estimate of Rs 971 crore budget. Meanwhile, the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue at an estimate of Rs 608 crore is being undertaken and targeted to be completed by November this year, reported news agency ANI.

"Till date, the expenditure incurred on these two projects are Rs 238 crore for New Parliament Building & Rs 63 crore for Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. Estimated costs to be incurred on these two projects for FY 2021-22 is Rs 1,289 crore," Kishore said.

The estimated cost of demolition of existing structures has not been worked out separately, he added.

Environment Clearance (EC) for the New Parliament Building was granted by the Ministry of Environment on June 17 last year.

Earlier this month the government had told the Parliament that none of the listed heritage buildings will be demolished under the Central Vista Development Master Plan. "All the materials in National Archives and National Museum would be available to scholars and researchers during the construction,” the government added.

With inputs from ANI