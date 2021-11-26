MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Constitution Day 2021: All you need to know about this day

Constitution Day 2021: On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India, although it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Constitution Day 2021: On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India.

Constitution Day 2021: On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing citizens on Constitution Day, shared a part of Dr BR Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in November 1948.

"Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee," PM Modi tweeted.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India, although it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the historic event. It was, however, in 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone for Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Hyderabad, declared that November 26 will be celebrated as Constitution Day to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution and its framers.

Close

Related stories

Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India, had on November 4, 1949 moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution. In a tweet, Modi shared a part of Ambedkar's speech.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in the Constitution Day celebrations today in Central Hall of parliament.

The President released the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution and an updated version of the Constitution that includes all amendments till date. He also inaugurated an “online quiz on constitutional democracy”.

“Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so. This day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not,” PM Modi said in his address.

The Congress and several other opposition parties boycotted the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of parliament.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Constitution Day #Constitution Day 2021
first published: Nov 26, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.