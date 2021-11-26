Constitution Day 2021: All you need to know about this day

Constitution Day 2021: On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing citizens on Constitution Day, shared a part of Dr BR Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in November 1948.



"Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee," PM Modi tweeted.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India, although it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the historic event. It was, however, in 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the foundation stone for Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Hyderabad, declared that November 26 will be celebrated as Constitution Day to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution and its framers.

Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution of India, had on November 4, 1949 moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution. In a tweet, Modi shared a part of Ambedkar's speech.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in the Constitution Day celebrations today in Central Hall of parliament.

The President released the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution and an updated version of the Constitution that includes all amendments till date. He also inaugurated an “online quiz on constitutional democracy”.

“Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so. This day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not,” PM Modi said in his address.