‘Conscious quitting’ is the new trend among millennial and Gen Z workers

Mar 06, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Younger employees want to work with more environmentally and socially conscious companies and are even willing to take pay cuts for jobs better aligned with their values, a recent survey has found.

There has been no dearth of professional buzzwords in the COVID-19 pandemic times -- quiet quitting, lying flat and now "conscious quitting". A survey of 4,000 workers across the United States and United Kingdom has found that a major chunk of workers are quitting or are ready to quit jobs where their values don't align with those of their employers.

In addition to taking care of their financial needs and personal well-being, professionals want to work for companies that are acting to tackle big challenges like climate change and economic inequalities, according to the Net Positive Employee Barometer, a report commissioned by Paul Polman, the former CEO of Unilever.

Nearly half the employees (51 percent in the US and 45 percent in UK) interviewed for the research said they would consider leaving the employer whose values aren't a match for theirs.

In both the countries, 33 percent workers said they have already quit jobs for this reason.