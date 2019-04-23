Conman posing as 'Army man' dupes Mumbai youth

A resident of Borivali was allegedly duped of Rs 72,000 on the pretext of being sold a second-hand motorbike by a conman, who posed as an Army personnel.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old media professional, as per a a report in Hindustan Times.

It all started with the victim coming across an advertisement on Facebook about a second-hand bike. The coordinates of the seller were provided in the Facebook post. When he called up the number on March 21, the seller introduced himself as Pravinkumar.

The youth agreed to the transaction amount arrived at after negotiating with the conman and paid Rs 30,000 through an online wallet on March 23. The next day, on March 24, he received a call from another person, who introduced himself as Bharat. He asked the buyer to deposit another Rs 21,100 in the seller’s account as a security deposit, or else the bike won’t be allowed to leave the Armed force premises.

The victim found this claim suspicious and called up Pravinkumar to check if he knew about the additional amount sought. The fraudster then assured him that the money would definitely be reimbursed.

Next, the man who identified himself as Bharat called up the Mumbaikar again and asked him to transfer another Rs 30,000 as Goods and Services Tax (GST). That’s when the youth suspected something was amiss. Soon after, the accused switched off his cellphone and then the 27-year-old realised that he has been duped.

An FIR was lodged at Borivali Police Station on April 11.