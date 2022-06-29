Conjoined twins secure first division in Telangana board exams, aim to be CAs

Medical experts from India, UK and Singapore have tried to separate conjoined twins Veena and Vani, but in vain. (Image credit: ANI)

Conjoined twins from Telangana defied all the odds and cleared the state's intermediate examinations with flying colours on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had on Tuesday declared the results for its students of inter fist year and second year. Among the nine lakh students who appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second-year exams conducted in May, were conjoined twins Veena and Vani. They had both secured a first division.

The twins had chosen Economics, Commerce and Political Science as main subjects and had taken the exam separately.

Vani scored 712 marks, Veena secured 707 marks, reported The New Indian Express. The girls also scored well in English and Telugu subjects, the publication added.

To celebrate this occasion, Telangana Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod extended special greetings to the twins and promised that the government will provide all the facilities required for their higher education. “Vani and Veena will always have the support of the state government,” she said.

The Minister also congratulated the officers who assisted Veena and Vani.

Meanwhile, happy with their results, Veena and Vani told News18 that they want to become Charted Accountants.

Veena and Vani were born in 2003 to a couple in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. Their parents could not afford their treatment so the twins stayed in Nilopher hospital until they were 12 and were later shifted to State Home.

While doctors have tried to separate the twins, the attempts have not been successful as the twins' veins are tangled and an operation to separate them could be very risky. Several experts from India, UK, and Singapore have examined the twins over the year to find a way to separate them, but in vain.

