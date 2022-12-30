 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US congressman, 72, ‘moonlights’ as college student, attends Zoom classes with teens

Dec 30, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Democrat Don Beyer wants to study artificial intelligence and apply his learnings to his priority areas.

A 72-year-old US politician, fascinated by artificial intelligence, has gone back to college to earn a master's degree in the subject, hoping to one day use the know-how for his congressional work, The Washington Post reported.

Democrat Don Beyer is a four-time representative from Virginia’s 8th District. This year, he has been "moonlighting" as a student, working to get a degree in machine learning from the George Mason University, the report said.

To become eligible for a master's programme, Beyer has to take seven courses. He has already finished three.

He told The Washington Post he did his assignments between 9 and 11 pm at night, after getting home from work.

Every Thursday, he has zoom classes with other students, mostly 18-year olds.

Beyer enjoys his course but says it has cut into his reading time.