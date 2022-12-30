US congressman, 72, ‘moonlights’ as college student, attends Zoom classes with teens

A 72-year-old US politician, fascinated by artificial intelligence, has gone back to college to earn a master's degree in the subject, hoping to one day use the know-how for his congressional work, The Washington Post reported.

Democrat Don Beyer is a four-time representative from Virginia’s 8th District. This year, he has been "moonlighting" as a student, working to get a degree in machine learning from the George Mason University, the report said.

To become eligible for a master's programme, Beyer has to take seven courses. He has already finished three.

He told The Washington Post he did his assignments between 9 and 11 pm at night, after getting home from work.

Every Thursday, he has zoom classes with other students, mostly 18-year olds.

Beyer enjoys his course but says it has cut into his reading time.

“I was trying to think about the consequences (of going back to college). Number one is I read only two-thirds as many books this year. If I hit 53 I’ll be lucky, just because the time that I used to read books, I’m doing problems," he told The Washington Post. Beyer curiosity for machine learning grew after two visits -- one to an artificial intelligence company in Arlington and second to George Mason's innovation project. “It was so impressive. I said, ‘Can I take courses here?’ ” he told The Washington Post. Beyer was sent a catalogue of courses and allowed to enroll for classes, even though he missed the deadline. Beyer hopes to employ his academic training to one of his priority areas -- suicide prevention. The issue is personal because one of Beyer's employees had died by suicide. Artificial intelligence can be used to detect patterns in people having suicidal thoughts, those who attempted suicide and those who died by suicide, the report said. This data can be used to make risk profiles that mental health practitioners can use. “There must be another thousand markers, many of which may be subtle,” Beyer told The Washington Post. “But if you put them all together, you can use machine learning to say, ‘What do these 47,000 people,’ or over the course of 10 years, ‘What do these 500,000 people have in common’ that may give you the ability to interrupt that path” for someone else?" In September this year, Beyer had introduced the Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention Act. The bill sought to set up grant programs for middle and high-schools to enable student-led suicide prevention programs. “As part of our push to prevent the terrible epidemic of suicide in the United States and give Americans more resources to support mental health, we should be looking at strategies that are already working – and that includes peer-to-peer support,” he had said. Some other issues that Beyer focuses on are climate change, gun violence and women's economic development.

