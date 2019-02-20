Congress MP bats for a wall between Indo-Pak just like what Trump wants on US-Mexico border

Condemning the Pulwama fidayeen attack, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu called it an ‘inhuman act’ and sought the construction of a wall along India-Pakistan border.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Bittu cited the example of the US-Mexico border wall, a contentious move proposed by US President Donald Trump, to weed out illegal immigrants from the country.

He exhorted concerned authorities to construct a similar wall along the Indo-Pak border, adding that all ties with the neighbouring country should be snapped with immediate effect.

Justifying his proposal, he said that this will help in controlling the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan since it is a “country that promotes terrorism”.

While addressing media persons on Monday, Bittu added that if the country really wants to pay a tribute to the martyrs and avenge the death of the 40 CRPF troopers, it should snap all ties, commercial or otherwise, with Pakistan, thereby choking the neighbour’s economy.

Bittu, is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated by members of pro-Khalistan groups.

The MP was attending a programme at the Government Senior Secondary School in PAU campus, Ludhiana, where he made the comments suggesting how Pakistan can be “taught an unforgettable lesson by India”.