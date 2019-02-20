App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress MP bats for a wall between Indo-Pak just like what Trump wants on US-Mexico border

Justifying his proposal, the Congress MP said this will help in controlling the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Condemning the Pulwama fidayeen attack, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu called it an ‘inhuman act’ and sought the construction of a wall along India-Pakistan border.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Bittu cited the example of the US-Mexico border wall, a contentious move proposed by US President Donald Trump, to weed out illegal immigrants from the country.

He exhorted concerned authorities to construct a similar wall along the Indo-Pak border, adding that all ties with the neighbouring country should be snapped with immediate effect.

Justifying his proposal, he said that this will help in controlling the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan since it is a “country that promotes terrorism”.

related news

While addressing media persons on Monday, Bittu added that if the country really wants to pay a tribute to the martyrs and avenge the death of the 40 CRPF troopers, it should snap all ties, commercial or otherwise, with Pakistan, thereby choking the neighbour’s economy.

Bittu, is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated by members of pro-Khalistan groups.

The MP was attending a programme at the Government Senior Secondary School in PAU campus, Ludhiana, where he made the comments suggesting how Pakistan can be “taught an unforgettable lesson by India”.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Inda Pakistan #Pulwama attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.