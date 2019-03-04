App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leader Khusbhu Sundar tweets ‘PM must learn from Imran Khan’, gets slammed by Sambit Patra

It all began with former actress and now Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar praising Pak PM Imran Khan and asking our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take learning from the kind act.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said captive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be returned to India on Friday, half the nation lauded the gesture of peace, while the other half dismissed it as just bowing to international pressure.

Echoing the same thought, the Indian Air Force also stated it is very happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan is returning, but juked the idea that it was a goodwill gesture from Pakistan. They insisted the neighbouring state only followed the guidelines outlined by the Geneva Convention.

While these diplomatic exchanges were on, our elected representatives decided to cash in on the ongoing tension. It all began with former actress and now Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar praising Pak PM Imran Khan and asking our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take learning from the kind act.

The scathing remarks enraged the saffron brigade and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote on Twitter: “While at one end because of the might of Indian Army & Diplomatic capital built by Indian PM, the World stands with India on the other end I see no reason as to why the @INCIndia should be busy promoting the Pakistan Flag & their PM. This is disgusting & depressive!”

He also shared a caricature tweeted by Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, where the captive IAF pilot is seen standing in the backdrop of the Pakistani national flag. This drew immense flak on the microblogging site too.

Abhinandan’s MiG 21 took a hit after shooting down one Pakistani F-16 jet. Though the officer ejected safely, he fell in Pak territory and has been in their custody since.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 05:00 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.