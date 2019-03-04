Congress leader Khusbhu Sundar tweets ‘PM must learn from Imran Khan’, gets slammed by Sambit Patra

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said captive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be returned to India on Friday, half the nation lauded the gesture of peace, while the other half dismissed it as just bowing to international pressure.

Echoing the same thought, the Indian Air Force also stated it is very happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan is returning, but juked the idea that it was a goodwill gesture from Pakistan. They insisted the neighbouring state only followed the guidelines outlined by the Geneva Convention.



Is there anything to learn from @ImranKhanPTI ??? A lesson must for our PM @narendramodi

— KhushbuSundar..A proud INDIAN despite bng a Muslim (@khushsundar) February 28, 2019

While at one end because of the might of Indian Army & Diplomatic capital built by Indian PM,the World stands with India ..on the other end I see no reason as to why the @INCIndia should be busy promoting the Pakistan Flag & their PM

This is disgusting & depressive! pic.twitter.com/7Gd4D1h5B6 March 1, 2019

While these diplomatic exchanges were on, our elected representatives decided to cash in on the ongoing tension. It all began with former actress and now Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar praising Pak PM Imran Khan and asking our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take learning from the kind act.The scathing remarks enraged the saffron brigade and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote on Twitter: “While at one end because of the might of Indian Army & Diplomatic capital built by Indian PM, the World stands with India on the other end I see no reason as to why the @INCIndia should be busy promoting the Pakistan Flag & their PM. This is disgusting & depressive!”

He also shared a caricature tweeted by Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, where the captive IAF pilot is seen standing in the backdrop of the Pakistani national flag. This drew immense flak on the microblogging site too.

Abhinandan’s MiG 21 took a hit after shooting down one Pakistani F-16 jet. Though the officer ejected safely, he fell in Pak territory and has been in their custody since.