Confronting Arnab Goswani an act of resistance, says Kunal Kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has called his confrontation of Republic TV owner, editor and anchor Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo flight an "act of resistance".

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Kamra (30) said he does not regret his actions. He said: "You do not let go (of) a chance like this (sudden encounter). It was important for me to confront him (Goswami) and tell him what he is doing is damaging." (sic)

Known for his anti-establishment political satire, Kamra said that he initially wanted to engage in conversation but did "exactly what Republic TV journalists would do" after not getting a response in Goswami.



I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IndiGo banned Kamra for six months after a video of his act (posted by him on Twitter) went viral. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed Kamra's actions "absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers" (sic) and advised other airlines to follow. Within hours, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet also issued statements via Twitter banning Kamra from using their services.

The debate around his ban continued on social media and in reports with the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and authorities standing by the carriers' response.

An unperturbed Kamra has, however, continued to express his anti-establishment views on his social media handles, which boast of lakhs of followers, the report noted.

When asked if he is the new poster boy of free speech in India, Kamra said he has no affection for the moniker. He added: "I speak from the heart and do not take responsibility of being an alternate media… My job is to fight the establishment."