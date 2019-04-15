Confident of win, PM Modi tells officials to prepare 100-day agenda

Confident of returning to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Niti Aayog, and the Principal Scientific Adviser to prepare an agenda for the first 100 days of the next government; he asked them to lay stress on double-digit GDP growth in the next five years.

Notably, the results of the general election would not be out before May 23, and there is no saying which party will be forming the government at the centre.

Three top officials in the Modi government said that, amid the hustle-bustle of election campaigning, the PM has sought his office, Vice Chairman Niti Aayog and PSA Prof K Vijayraghavan to outline an agenda based on Swacch Bharat, and gargantuan economic and bureaucratic reforms.

One of the government sources said the focus of the agenda would be on oil and gas, minerals, and infrastructure and education, the Hindustan Times reported. The aim will be to build the foundation for India to become a developed country in the first 100 days of the new government. Government sources believe that removing red tape in core sectors would boost GDP growth by 2.5 per cent.

So, though the political top brass of the nation is otherwise engaged in battling out the elections, the PMO, Niti Aayog, and the PSA’s office are busy preparing an agenda that will work towards larger goals such as the waste to wealth mission and enhanced health care benefits in rural areas. Often, these officials work through the weekends to see the completion of the work assigned in time.

The 100-day agenda lays stress on high growth sectors, learning outcome sectors, and job creation sectors. The high growth sectors include mining, coal, etc whereas learning outcome sectors cover education and basic health care. Job creation sectors would span tourism and MSMEs.

A senior NITI Aayog official said, to boost inland tourism, roads, airports, and ports will be further developed too.