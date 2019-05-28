Computex 2019: Intel will unveil Core i9-9900KS and Ice Lake CPUs at keynote tomorrow

With all the talk at Computex 2019 surrounding AMD, Intel wasn’t content on taking a back seat. Team Blue made a surprising announcement in the form of a new high-performance desktop processor titled, the Core i9-9900 KS.

The Core i9-9900KS seems like an upgrade of Intel’s flagship Core i9-9900K that already beats the Ryzen 7 2700X in every area thanks to its higher frequencies. Intel hasn’t given out a lot of information about the new chip, but the chipmaker confirmed that the i9-9900KS would be able to reach 5GHz boost speeds across all eight of its cores.

In a demo to the press, Intel showed off the chip via Windows Task Manager with every core maxed out at 5GHz. We estimate the performance of the new chip will be similar to an overclocked Core i9-9900K.



AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X already outperforms the Ryzen 7 2700X, while the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X is set to deliver better performance and power efficiency as compared to Intel’s Core i9-9920X at half the price. And, while these tests were conducted in AMD controlled environments, Intel will still have a lot to do before phasing the Ryzen 3000 line-up.

As for what Intel has in store for its big Computex keynote; we’re expecting Intel to begin its 10nm revolution, ditching the 14nm manufacturing process. According to Team Blue’s system benchmarks, we can expect a four-core processor to run at 15W with Ice Lake.

The Ice Lake chips will also ditch Skylake architecture in favour of Sunny Cover architecture announced back at Intel’s Architecture Day. Apart from the 10nm process node, Sunny Cover also brings Deep Learning Boost and integrated neural accelerator. After the ground-breaking response to Ryzen, Intel will have its work cut out for itself at tomorrow's keynote.