Computex 2019: ARM announces new CPU, GPU to power flagship smartphones of 2020

ARM recently announced its next suite of designs for premium smartphones at the company’s Computex keynote. The two stars of the launch included the improved Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 GPU that ditches “Bifrost” architecture for the first time in three years.

ARM’s Cortex A76 CPU that debuted last year in May was at the heart of the latest mobile chipsets. The HiSilicon's Kirin 980 in Huawei’s flagship handsets and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 found in most 2019 Android flagships use designs based on the core.

ARM’s Cortex A76 switched to the 7nm process node and introduced new microarchitecture to offer a significant bump in performance (35-per cent) and energy efficiency (40-per cent) over the A75.

The Cortex A77 is based on the same microarchitecture as the A76 and will make its way on the smartphones of 2020. The Cortex A77 will also be the last 7nm ARM design as the company looks to the future to focus on the 5nm architecture with Hercules. For now, the Cortex A77 is slated to offer a 20-per cent increase in performance over last generation’s Cortex A76 and improved AI functionality.

ARM also announced a new GPU design called the Mali G77, codenamed “Valhall”. The new Mali G77 is based on Valhall architecture, which offers a 40-per cent overall increase in performance as compared to the Mali G76, based on Bifrost architecture. That’s a considerably huge uplift in performance, primarily down to the fact that the G77 features a new GPU design and architecture. To break it down, the Mali G77 will offer a 60-per cent improvement in machine learning, 30-per cent better energy efficiency and 30-per cent performance density.

5G, Internet of Things, and AI are at the forefront of ARM’s innovative chip designs. You can expect to see the ARM Cortex 77 and Mali G77 designs on the flagship handsets of 2020.