Employee sues bank for forcing him to work from home

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

A financial planner has sued the Commonwealth Bank Australia over a job transfer that required him to work 100% remotely.

A financial planner is suing the Commonwealth Bank Australia over a ‘work from home’ order that he says disrupted his personal life and interfered with family time.

According to Australian Financial Review, the financial planner from Newcastle was offered a job transfer that would have required him to work 100% remotely. After the bank shut down its retail financing planning operations, it offered him a role in its insurance arm, AIA.

He first accepted the offer because he was told he would not receive redundancy pay if he refused it.

Later, however, the Commonwealth Bank Australia employee of over 20 years decided to withdraw his acceptance, saying that the move to remote work was interfering with his personal life. Under the conditions of his employment, he was entitled to redundancy pay if a job transfer offer had less favourable conditions than his current position, the financial told the Federal Circuit Court.