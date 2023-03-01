Employee sues bank for forcing him to work from home

A financial planner is suing the Commonwealth Bank Australia over a ‘work from home’ order that he says disrupted his personal life and interfered with family time.

According to Australian Financial Review, the financial planner from Newcastle was offered a job transfer that would have required him to work 100% remotely. After the bank shut down its retail financing planning operations, it offered him a role in its insurance arm, AIA.

He first accepted the offer because he was told he would not receive redundancy pay if he refused it.

Later, however, the Commonwealth Bank Australia employee of over 20 years decided to withdraw his acceptance, saying that the move to remote work was interfering with his personal life. Under the conditions of his employment, he was entitled to redundancy pay if a job transfer offer had less favourable conditions than his current position, the financial told the Federal Circuit Court.

He is now suing the bank for redundancy payment to the tune of $172,000, as well as interest payments and civil penalties from the bank, the Daily Mail reported. "Not attending a workplace outside the home can lead to tensions with other family members," the planner said in his statement of claims in court. He said the transfer was "an intrusion into private home and life to which he did not consent."

Ind vs Aus: Venkatesh Prasad trends as KL Rahul is dropped The bank, however, says that it found a comparable role for the planner and was therefore not obligated to give him redundancy pay. “As part of the sale of our financial planning business, the person concerned was offered a comparable role as a financial planner with the new owners but did not take up the position,” a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson told the publication.

Moneycontrol News