Kerala man scored 100 percentile in CAT 4 times. Why he keeps retaking the test

Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

"As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud," Tharoor tweeted on December 25.

However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management.

He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too, Matrubhumi reported. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam?

Joshua is a tutor, who says he wants to stay updated for the sake of his students.

Over 2 lakh students sat for the CAT exam held last month. Of them, 11 scored 100 percentile.

“I take the test with my students every time. As a trainer, I have to keep up to date with the changes in the exam pattern," he told Matrubhumi. According to Joshua's profile on UrbanPro, a online portal for tutors, he began working as an aptitude trainer in 2012. "I have worked with some of the big names in test prep in the country (Byju's, TIME, IMS) along with my then ongoing gig as aptitude trainer at a leading IT training and placement company in Trivandrum," Joshua wrote in his profile. Joshua is an alumnus of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, he runs his own coaching institute, where he juggles the roles of tutor, manager and administrator, The Indian Express reported. His advice for CAT aspirants is to focus on speed and accuracy. "Many among us have the knowledge," he told Matrubhumi. "It is very basic. But what people lack is the training to attain speed and accuracy."

