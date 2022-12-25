 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala man scored 100 percentile in CAT 4 times. Why he keeps retaking the test

Renjith Thomas Joshua, 34, has this advice to give to CAT aspirants.

Renjith Thomas Joshua. (Image credit: urbanpro)

Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

"As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud," Tharoor tweeted on December 25.

However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management.

He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too, Matrubhumi reported. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam?

Joshua is a tutor, who says he wants to stay updated for the sake of his students.

Over 2 lakh students sat for the CAT exam held last month. Of them, 11 scored 100 percentile.