Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58. Tributes pour in for ‘the legend’

Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi this morning. He was 58. Raju Srivastava had collapsed after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, where he had been kept on the ventilator since. Srivastava’s death after 41 days of hospitalisation has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry, of which he had been a part since the 1980s.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their tributes to the actor-comedian.

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening," PM Modi wrote as he paid his condolences to Srivastava's family.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who posted their condolences. “Very sad to hear about the death of famous comedian Raju Srivastava… My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Srivastava as an accomplished artiste who was active in the field of social work.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde wrote: “Raju Srivastava has passed away in Delhi during treatment. His death has shocked the entertainment world. I share in the grief of his family.”



Raju Srivastava’s friends and colleagues from the industry paid their tributes to the man they remembered as a legend in the field of comedy.



Fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi shared a photo with Srivastava, with whom he had starred in "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" of 2005



Srivastava tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" (2005). He has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".