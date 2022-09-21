Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58. Tributes pour in for ‘the legend’

Comedian Raju Srivastava died at the age of 58

Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi this morning. He was 58. Raju Srivastava had collapsed after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, where he had been kept on the ventilator since. Srivastava’s death after 41 days of hospitalisation has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry, of which he had been a part since the 1980s.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their tributes to the actor-comedian.



Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening," PM Modi wrote as he paid his condolences to Srivastava's family.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who posted their condolences. “Very sad to hear about the death of famous comedian Raju Srivastava… My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Srivastava as an accomplished artiste who was active in the field of social work.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde wrote: “Raju Srivastava has passed away in Delhi during treatment. His death has shocked the entertainment world. I share in the grief of his family.”



सुप्रसिद्ध कॉमेडीयन राजू श्रीवास्तव यांचे उपचारादरम्यान दिल्ली येथे निधन झाले असून ही घटना मनोरंजन विश्वाला हादरा देणारी आहे. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर श्रीवास्तव यांच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती प्रदान करो हीच प्रार्थना. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली…. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 21, 2022



Raju Srivastava’s friends and colleagues from the industry paid their tributes to the man they remembered as a legend in the field of comedy.

RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians. pic.twitter.com/DNxckkCIQn— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 21, 2022



The great comedian, the most humble and respected @iRajuSrivastava bhai has sadly left us with his memories.

May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/GwvpmUKkAN — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 21, 2022



Fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi shared a photo with Srivastava, with whom he had starred in "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" of 2005

“I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him,” said filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.



My brother, friend & the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans: Film director Vivek Agnihotri https://t.co/YbHSLsVlEj pic.twitter.com/powZYElaU7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022



Srivastava tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" (2005). He has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".