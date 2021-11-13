Combating Covid: Mumbai achieves 100% first dose coverage

Mumbai Representation image.

With 100 percent coverage of the first inoculation dose and 65 percent of the second dose, Mumbai, one of the most affected and ravaged cities in the wake of Covid-19 achieved a landmark in terms of vaccination status, 10 months after the rollout of the national immunisation programme.

With a target adult population of around 92, 36,000, the CoWin dashboard registered almost 92,39,902 administered first doses.

Infectious disease expert and member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force Dr Om Srivastava said that 100 percent first dose coverage is great news for the city. “It definitely means that the city has a lot more protection, but this should not be taken as an excuse to let our guards down. The virus is unpredictable, and there are countries that are seeing a large number of cases even now,” he mentioned.

He cited the example of Russia, which boasts of high vaccination coverage, recently witnessing a surge in Covid cases. “It is difficult to predict how the virus will behave in different countries, despite vaccination,” he said.

Launching its first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in January 2021, with just 10 centres, the city eventually progressed to add more, decentralised centres, which played a crucial role in vaccine coverage. At present, there are 462 centres that have a total potential of administering as many as 1,23,000 doses daily.

Naveen Thacker, a former civil society organisation representative to GAVI (the vaccine alliance), said, “Mumbai has shown us that 100 percent vaccination is achievable. Other districts in the country should follow suit.

This wide coverage should be a good barrier between the city and the anticipated third wave

."