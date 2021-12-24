Coldplay to stop making music in 2025, says lead singer Chris Martin

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin made the announcement during an interview to the BBC.

British rock band Coldplay will stop making music in 2025, lead singer Chris Martin told the BBC in a radio interview on December 23.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," Martin told BBC Radio 2. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay has released nine albums and won several Grammy awards since its inception in 1996. The band has produced many hit songs and sold millions of albums across the world.

The band's latest album, Music Of The Spheres, was released in October. It topped album charts in the United Kingdom.

Martin had told music magazine NME that month that the band planned to stop making music after 12 albums.

"It’s a lot to pour everything into making them," Martin had said. "I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

After Martin's BBC interview, fans of the band took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

"I am gonna cry, they saved my life in middle school and they’re gonna stop making music !? I need to go to a Coldplay concert man," a Twitter user wrote.

Some Coldplay admirers left messages on the band's Facebook fan page, describing Martin's announcement as "heartbreaking". Others said they hoped the band never stop making "new and awesome music".

(With inputs from AFP)