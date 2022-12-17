Cockroach found in omelette served on Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani, passenger shares pic

A Rajdhani passenger found a cockroach in his breakfast (Image: the_yogeshmore/Twitter)

A Rajdhani passenger was shocked to discover a cockroach in a meal served on the train yesterday. Yogesh More said he was travelling on the CSMT Rajdhani between Delhi and Mumbai when he was served a contaminated meal and tweeted about the unpleasant experience.

More said he ordered an extra omelette for his two-year-old daughter while travelling on Rajdhani Express on December 16. However, when the meal arrived, he was shocked to find a cockroach on the omelette.



16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi

— Yogesh More - designer (@the_yogeshmore) December 17, 2022

The irate passenger asked who would be held responsible if something happened to his two and a half years old daughter after eating the contaminated breakfast. He tagged the Railway Ministry as well as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in his complaint.

It is not clear what action, if any, has been taken in the matter. However, Rail Seva, the online support service for Railway users, responded to More’s tweet.

“Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM),” the Rail Seva account responded.

The IRCTC has received more than 5,000 complaints related to quality of food in trains in the past seven months, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

"It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide good quality and hygienic food to passengers as per norms and standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," the minister said.

He also informed that the 'Optional Catering Service' has been introduced in all premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Tejas, Vande Bharat) with effect from September 2019.

"In this scheme, passengers are being provided with the option, at the time of booking tickets, to opt out of the pre-paid catering facilities being provided in these trains," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)