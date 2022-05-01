English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Cock-A-Doodle-Don't: Rooster tests French sensory heritage law

    "It all started in 2019. The owner of the house next door -- who comes only twice a year on vacation -- (he) came to see me and demand that I get rid of my rooster," said the owner, who asked to remain anonymous.

    AFP
    May 01, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    A neighbour fed up with the bird's crowing has taken the owner to court. (Representative image)

    A neighbour fed up with the bird's crowing has taken the owner to court. (Representative image)

    A rooster named "Pitikok" has ruffled feathers in southern France -- and is now poised to test the limits of the law.

    A neighbour fed up with the bird's crowing has taken the owner to court.

    But she could be spared a penalty under new legislation protecting the "sensory heritage" of the countryside, from noisy church bells to the smell of farmyard animals.

    The rooster's owner in the village of Oursbelille, 150 kilometres (95 miles) southwest of Toulouse, has faced repeated complaints and is set to appear in court in June.

    "It all started in 2019. The owner of the house next door -- who comes only twice a year on vacation -- (he) came to see me and demand that I get rid of my rooster," said the owner, who asked to remain anonymous.

    Close

    Related stories

    Attempts to find a compromise failed, she told AFP, "because the only solution Monsieur proposed was that we get rid of our animal."

    "That's out of the question."

    The case recalls a series of recent disputes pitting villagers with small farms against other residents, often newcomers or vacationers in search of rural tranquillity.

    In another bird-based battle that made headlines worldwide, Maurice the rooster and its owner emerged victorious from a legal wrangle with neighbours in September 2019, with judges rejecting claims of disturbing the peace.

    But such disputes have been known to become violent. Tens of thousands signed a petition in August 2020 seeking justice for Marcel, a rooster shot and killed by a neighbour in Vinzieux, southern France.

    Such incidents spurred lawmakers to enact the rural heritage law in January 2021, enshrining the status of countryside staples such as quacking ducks and pre-dawn tractors, as well as cowbells and cow dung.

    "Once again we're dealing with recent arrivals who come to the countryside and cannot stand, or barely, these natural sounds," said Stephane Jaffrain, the lawyer for Pitikok's owner.

    The neighbour, a pensioner, claims it is a straightforward case of "excessive disturbance by a neighbour," and is seeking 6,000 euros ($6,300) in damages at a trial set for June 7.

    "It's causing genuine suffering for my client," lawyer Anne Bacarat said. "He's battling cancer and has heart problems and tinnitus," or ringing in the ears.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #France #rooster
    first published: May 1, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.