Co-WIN 2.0 app to launch on March 1, walk-ins at vaccine sites allowed

The Co-WIN 2.0 app, which will drive the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will be launched on March 1, revealed R S Sharma, chairman of Co-Win panel.

Nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 while vaccination for the front-line workers started from February 2.

In an interview with News18, Sharma said that eligible beneficiaries would be able to self-register on March 1 itself or March 2.

Those who are eligible for the vaccination in this phase can register themselves on the government's portal, Co-WIN (a digital platform that was formed for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery) or Arogya Setu or any other application such as a common service app, said Sharma.

The user will receive an OTP as soon as they register through their phones. Once the account is created, the user needs to fill in the required details such as name, age, gender and identity card. One can get up to four family members registered on the account.

People who are 60 plus will be registered automatically and for those between the age of 45 and 60, Co-Win 2.0 will ask for comorbidities clarification. Those who have comorbidities will be required to say yes and will have to provide a certificate (signed by a doctor) for the same.

In addition, people will also have the option of walking in to the vaccination site, provided they carry their basic documents such as identity and age proof.

Co-WIN 2.0 app will also provide the option of choosing the date and location of the nearest inoculation site. People will be provided an option to choose between government-run and private centres as well as an option to update age.

The beneficiaries will also be given a digital certificate after receiving the first dose of vaccination.