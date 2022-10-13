English
    For Sridhar Vembu, it was a dream come true to meet Kapil Dev

    Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Indian multinational tech company Zoho, won the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Award in the ‘Start-ups’ category and was delighted to meet Kapil Dev at the ceremony.

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    October 13, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Sridhar Vembu with former cricketer Kapil Dev and union minister Piyush Goyal (Image credit: @svembu/Twitter)

    When Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Indian multinational tech company Zoho, won the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Award in the ‘Start-ups’ category, he had one more reason to be happy besides the win. Vembu, 54, was delighted to meet legendary cricketer Kapil Dev at the awards ceremony, which took place in Delhi on Wednesday.

    The Zoho CEO shared a photo with Kapil Dev and union minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter. The picture was taken onstage at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Awards, and Vembu thanked the minister for inviting Kapil Dev to the stage for a photograph.

    He said it was a “dream come true” to meet the hero of India’s 1983 World Cup victory – more so because he could now show the picture to his brothers as payback for all the times he lost at cricket.

    “It was a dream-come-true to meet Kapil Dev at the CNN-News18 #IndianOfTheYear awards,” wrote Sridhar Vembu while sharing the picture. “Finally, I can show this off to my brothers and avenge my ducks on the cricket field.”

    “Thank you Piyush Goyal for the award and for inviting Kapil Dev to the stage for this photo!” he added.

    Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, co-founders of Zoho, were awarded the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Award in the ‘Start-ups’ category.

    CNN-News18 had launched the IOTY awards in 2006 to felicitate the achievements of people who have contributed to the country. This is the 12th edition of the IOTY awards.
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 12:14 pm
