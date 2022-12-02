CNN’s only AI reporter among hundreds laid off: ‘Looking for new jobs ASAP’

CNN on Thursday laid off hundreds of its employees a day after it informed them about the job cuts.

In an email seen by news agency Reuters, CNN CEO Chris Licht said a “limited number of individuals”, largely the media company’s paid contributors would be asked to leave.

Prominent faces among those laid-off are reporter Chris Cillizza, Robin Meade, Alison Kosik, Alex Field, Martin Savidge.

Rachel Metz, a senior technology writer, was also let go. Metz described herself as the network’s only AI reporter and the “last remaining” CNN Digital reporter in the San Francisco Bay Area as she expressed her heartbreak on Twitter.

“Today (and I'm not the only one). I'm devastated; I loved my job. I was CNN's only AI reporter, and the *last remaining* CNN Digital reporter in the San Francisco Bay Area. I'm taking a beat to breathe, but I'll be looking for a new reporting job ASAP,” Metz tweeted.

Metz joined CNN in late 2018. She said when joined, there was a promise to expand the technology reporting time. “Instead, the opposite has happened, and it's been awful to see a great team shrink,” she said.

The journalist’s thread resonated with many her present and former colleagues who publicly endorsed her for a new job.

The CNN job cuts are part of a larger effort by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery ahead of 2023. Thousands of people have across the world have lost their jobs as global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Lyft, Affirm and CloudKitchens are among companies that have sacked employees recently in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide. (With inputs from Reuters)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE