Cloudwalker 4K LED Smart Screen hands-on: An affordable 4K TV that 'almost' doubles as a PC

A 4K UHD TV that punches well above its price! Carlsen Martin 1/9 CloudWalker’s Smart Screen is a 55-inch TV. It has a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution and it utilises LED-backlit technology. The TV features a 4K enhancer as well as HDR10 support. Oversaturation can be a tad bit much at times, but the overall picture quality is good. The IPS display offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, which means you’ll get an immersive viewing experience irrespective of where you are sitting. Although the recommended viewing distance is 6 to 13 feet, we’d recommend not sitting more than nine feet away while watching. 2/9 The Smart Screen comes loaded with a 20W sound output through its in-built stereo speakers. Audio quality is good for a television and dialogues are audible at maximum volume, but the bass is sub-par. We’d recommend using external speakers, but the inbuilt speakers are good when compared with TVs in and around this price range. 3/9 CloudWalker’s Smart Screen is powered by a dual-core ARM Cortex A73 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and packs 8GB of storage space. The TV is also equipped with a quad-core Mali-450 graphics processor. The TV runs on Android OS (Android 7.0 Nougat), which means you get access to Google Play Store. Considering the Smart Screen is fairly new, the specs do seem a little dated but using TV apps or the in-built personal computer mode is quite seamless. The Smart Screen also gets automatic OTA updates. 4/9 The Smart Screen features a wealth of content with several pre-installed apps like Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, JioCinema, ErosNow, Voot, Hungama Play, ALTBalaji, Shemaroo, YuppTV and several others. Additionally, the Android TV App Store gives you access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You also get a lifetime free subscription to the Movie Box Apps, which boasts over 10,000 movies, short films, and documentaries. Cloudwaker’s claim of referring to the Smart Screen as a “hub of entertainment” seems more than justified. 5/9 There’s one aspect to Cloudwalker’s new screen that’s truly unique to TVs. The integrated Personal Computer mode lets you use the Smart Screen as a PC with limited functionality. The mode features MS Office Suite giving you access to apps like PowerPoint, Word, Excel, etc. A wireless keyboard and mouse are also included in the box, which will allow you to do pretty much everything from creating spreadsheets to making presentations. This isn’t one of those essential features you’d need in a device but is something that you won’t be able to live without once you use it. 6/9 Beyond Microsoft Office, the Personal Computer mode lets you surf the web, shop online, access your emails and other average tasks that do not require heavy-duty computing power. You can also take remote access from any PC and wirelessly connect a smartphone, laptop or tablet to the Smart Screen. Cloudwalker’s smart TV can also be used to make video calls and connect with people across the globe with a compatible webcam. 7/9 In terms of connectivity, the Smart Screen packs three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) lets you connect external audio devices to the TV. The AirPlay or CShare mobile apps allows you to wirelessly share content on your phone like photos, documents, and videos. The phone can be used as an input device with the CShare app, allowing you to open installed TV apps from your handset, making the entire experience seamless. 8/9 On the design front, the television looks and feels pretty modern. It isn’t the slimmest around but still looks pretty good. You can opt for a stand or wall mount with a movable stand option available for an additional Rs 3K. If you’re going to set it up using the stand, ensure your table width is adequate as the two stand legs have to be attached at either end of the TV. Additionally, you also get a wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, remote control, six AAA batteries and a wall mount bracket in the box. 9/9 Lastly, we arrive at the price. The Cloudwalker Smart Screen is available in three models – 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch – starting at Rs 22,990. You also get a Free Paytm Frist Membership for a year as well as benefits up to Rs 75,000 on select models. Our 55-inch model is available for Rs 29,990 on Amazon India, which is quite a sweet deal for what this TV offers. This is arguably one of the most affordable 55-inch TVs in India but beyond that offers so much more than your average 4K Smart TV. First Published on Dec 27, 2019 04:20 pm