Cloudwalker 4K LED Smart Screen hands-on: An affordable 4K TV that 'almost' doubles as a PC

There’s one aspect to Cloudwalker’s new screen that’s truly unique to TVs. The integrated Personal Computer mode lets you use the Smart Screen as a PC with limited functionality. The mode features MS Office Suite giving you access to apps like PowerPoint, Word, Excel, etc. A wireless keyboard and mouse are also included in the box, which will allow you to do pretty much everything from creating spreadsheets to making presentations. This isn’t one of those essential features you’d need in a device but is something that you won’t be able to live without once you use it.