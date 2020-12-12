Clothing brand asks dead author Ursula Le Guin to endorse their product; here's how Twitterati reacted

American author Ursula K Le Guin

An unidentified clothing brand was recently called out and ridiculed on social media for reaching out to a deceased author and asking her to become their brand ambassador.

The clothing brand had approached Ursula K Le Guin, an award-winning American author who is best remembered for introducing feminist sensibility to speculative fiction, to become their brand ambassador. The public relations chief of the brand had requested the author wear their leggings as they “love” her style.

The PR head had written: “To celebrate our new collection, we want to give you a FREE pair of leggings so you can post a picture of you wearing them and drive more exposure to our brand.”

Honestly, their approach and intent were bona fide; it was their knowledge of author Ursula K Le Guin that turned their PR strategy into a joke on social media. Why? Because the author had died two years ago in 2018 at the age of 88.

Her various accounts across different social media platforms continue be active as they are managed by her literary estate.



I don't think this will work out the way you hope, Laura.

Oh social media. pic.twitter.com/49m1UWnVzl

— Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulakleguin) December 8, 2020



If this happens when I’m dead, I almost want my estate to dig me up, stuff my desiccated corpse into their cheap spandex, and post it tagging them online. Sooooo on fleek! Don’t look a day over 75! Should I do a tiktok of my morning routine using your skincare line?

— Sam “stay home" Stewart (@samthestewart) December 9, 2020

Without revealing the brand’s name, Le Guin’s estate posted the letter sent by the clothing brand and wrote on Twitter: “I don’t think this will work out the way you hope, Laura. Oh, social media!”This is how netizens reacted:



Which is better? "Need leggings to keep warm as you walk away from Omelas? Then COME ON DOWN!" (or) "Feeling DISPOSSESSED without the proper leggings? Life doesn't have to be total anarchy! We can help!"





Even if it were possible for @UrsulaKLeGuin to come back to life, I doubt she would do it just for a free pair of leggings. — Bill Higgins-- Beam Jockey (@MrBeamJockey) December 9, 2020

