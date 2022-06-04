Watch: Climate change activist disrupts French Open semi-final, ties herself to net

A climate change protestor tied herself to the net during the French Open semi-final

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted when a protestor ran on court and tied herself to the net.

According to NBC News, the score was one-set all and Ruud led 4-1 in the third set when the protestor, later identified as a climate change activist, leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd and ran onto the court. She used metal wires and glue to attach herself to the net, apparently in protest of the French government’s inaction against climate change.



Climate change protestor Woman walks into court and tie herself to the net during the game between Ruud vs Clilic at the french Open.Say “we have 1028 days to live” pic.twitter.com/lkeoFzHoe5

"We have 1028 days left,” read the slogan on her T-shirt.

The woman held up the French Open semi-final for 13 minutes before she was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.

She is believed to be associated with Derniere Renovation, a climate change group that has claimed responsibility for the protest.

“We are in 2022 and it is time to look reality in the face, the world to which politicians are sending us is a world to which Roland Garros will no longer be able to exist,” the woman, identified as 22-year-old Alizee, said on Derniere Renovation’s website.

"Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency," she said.

The match later resumed, Ruud running out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 winner to become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final where he will meet 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, news agency AFP reported.

French Open organisers said the "environmental activist managed to get onto Philippe-Chatrier court and attached herself to the net with metal wires and glue".

"The security team needed to formally identify the objects she used to get onto the court before they could remove her."

Organisers added: "The young woman, of French nationality, entered the grounds with a valid ticket early in the day.

"She was then handed over to the police."