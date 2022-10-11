Climate activists glue hands to cover of Picasso painting in Australian art gallery

Two climate activists glued their hands to the perspex cover of Picasso's anti-war painting Massacre in Korea in a Melbourne art gallery on Sunday. The painting survived unscathed.

The black-clad activists were shown with their hands pressed against the painting in a room of the National Gallery of Victoria. A man wearing a T-shirt with the Extinction Rebellion symbol -- an hourglass in a circle -- stood alongside them. Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to highlight tipping points in the climate system.

On the ground, at the activists' feet lay a black banner reading "Climate Chaos = War + Famine".

"It is believed three protesters entered the ground level of the gallery before a man and a woman glued themselves to a protective covering of a Picasso painting," said a Victoria Police spokeswoman.

The protesters -- a 49-year-old woman from New South Wales and a 59-year-old man from Melbourne -- were "removed from the painting" more than an hour after their action was believed to have started, the police spokeswoman said.

The pair, along with a 49-year-old Melbourne man, "have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries", she said.

Police later said they had been released "pending further inquiries".

The gallery said it had called the police and closed the exhibition to the public during the protest.

"The protesters' hands were safely removed from the perspex with no harm to the work," said a spokesperson for the National Gallery of Victoria.

The 1951 work by Pablo Picasso "shows the horrors of war", Extinction Rebellion Victoria said on its Facebook page.

"Climate breakdown will mean an increase in conflict around the world. Now is the time for everyone and all institutions to stand up for action!" the group said.

The painting was being shown on the final day of the gallery's "The Picasso Century" exhibition.

This, however, is not the first time that climate activists have glued themselves to a painting as a mark of protest.

In July, climate change protesters targeted a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper at London's Royal Academy of Arts Tuesday, gluing themselves to the painting's frame and spray-painting No New Oil next to it.

The protest, organized by supporters of the campaign group Just Stop Oil, came a day after two activists from the group were arrested after gluing themselves to the frame of John Constable's The Hay Wain in London's National Gallery.

The activists covered the painting with large sheets of paper depicting an apocalyptic vision of the future. They then each stuck a hand on the frame of the oil painting and protested as security staff ushered out tourists and a group of schoolchildren.

