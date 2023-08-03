Class 6 student made to wear shoes around his neck for not speaking in English

As per the students, the head teacher would call out the students who would be punished following which they were made to wear the shoes and paraded in front of others. (Representational Photo).

A Class 6 student in a Meghalaya school was forced to wear a shoe garland for not talking in English inside the premises. The boy was later paraded with dirty shoes around his neck in front of his fellow classmates, the headmaster and school teachers, a News18 report said.

The boy's parents filed a complaint with the local police, claiming that the school had meted out an extreme punishment on their child.

"The punishment was disturbing and it was unlawful that my son was with sleeper around the neck. Hence this act of illogical behaviour and condemnable," the complaint read.

As per the students, the head teacher would call out the students who would be punished following which they were made to wear the shoes and paraded in front of others.

The students said they had go through the punishment on alternate days and the shoes that they were made to wear were allegedly taken from the dustbin.

In addition to the boy's parents, the village's headman also filed a complaint and stated that such incidents had been occurring frequently in the school.

"We beg to take stern action against those teachers, stop harassing, torturing both mentally and physically and give justice to the innocent students," he said.

The state education minister Rakkam A Sangma asked for a report on the incident from the local police and the education department and said he would examine the matter after receiving the report.

