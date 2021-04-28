‘Citizen Kane’ loses perfect Rotten Tomatoes score after 80-year-old negative review resurfaces

Citizen Kane loses perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Image source: Reuters

Citizen Kane, Orson Welle's 1941 masterpiece, and an Oscar-winning film lost its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent after a negative 80-year-old review re-surfaced as part of the website's Archival Project.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the single negative review of the movie out of the already-compiled collection of 116, dropped the film's score to 99 percent.

The review came from a critic at the Chicago Tribune who wrote under the pseudonym used by the newspaper at the time, Mae Tinée.

The review, which can be found on the movie's Rotten Tomatoes page under "Rotten," can only be viewed as a scanned newspaper clipping.

"You've heard a lot about this picture and I see by the ads that some experts think it 'the greatest movie ever made,'" reads the review. "I don't. It's interesting. It's different. In fact, it's bizarre enough to become a museum piece. But its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value."

Criticizing the film's iconic use of dark light and shadows, she said, "It gives me the creeps and I kept wishing they'd let a little sunshine in." However, the reviewer also praised Welle's acting in the lead role as Charles Foster Kane, calling him a "zealous and effective performer."

Meanwhile, classics films like 12 Angry Men, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Anatomy of Murder, Frankenstein, The Gold Rush, The Grapes of among others continue to be a part of Rotten Tomatoes' illustrious 100 [percent club.