Citadel CEO treats 10,000 employees to Disney World trip, Coldplay concert

It was a stellar year for Citadel, and the founder of the financial services company rewarded his employees in the most spectacular manner. Ken Griffin treated thousands of employees of Citadel and Citadel Securities to a magical long weekend at Disney World along with their families.

According to Reuters, Griffin reached into his own deep pockets to pay for 10,000 people to party for three days at Walt Disney World in Florida. This included staff members and their families, with more than 2,500 children in attendance.

Not only did the billionaire (who has a personal net worth of $29 billion) pay for tickets, hotels and meals, he also covered the airfare for everyone flying in from cities like New York, Houston, Paris, Zurich and more. The all-expenses-paid trip included a Coldplay concert. Griffin, reportedly a fan of the British rock band, sprung for Coldplay to perform alongside Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo during the trip.

Citadel spokesman Zia Ahmed said the year is shaping up to be a record one for the hedge fund firm. Even as other hedge funds reported losses, Citadel told investors that its flagship Wellington fund returned roughly 32% through the end of November. With this, it outperformed rivals like DE Shaw’s Composite Fund, which is up 24% for the year.

“We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history — but also in the history of finance,” Ken Griffin told employees. “We have an incredible future ahead of us – and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written.”

Staff in Asia will have a separate celebration next year, according to Citadel.