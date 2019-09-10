CISF personnel misbehaves with disabled activist at Delhi airport

Motivational speaker and disability rights activist Virali Modi was flying to Mumbai from Delhi on September 9, when she was allegedly harassed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The security force personnel reportedly misbehaved with her for not being able to get off her wheelchair and walk.

Virali has been paralysed and wheelchair-bound for the past 13 years after she suffered from a spinal cord injury in 2006. She even mentioned this to the security personnel, but they refused to take cognizance of her indisposition. The public speaker mentioned that she had never been mistreated like this at any international airport in the past.

Things were going per usual on that day at the beginning. According to rules, Modi had to submit her personal wheelchair and was taken to the security check-in area by a porter. It was here that her ordeal started.

The activist took to Facebook to narrate the incident in detail. She mentioned that a female CISF personnel asked her if she could stand up. However, when she said she could not, the latter began questioning the credibility of her statement and started forcing her to get off her wheelchair and walk to the security check cubicle.

The worst was not over yet, as per Modi’s post. She then overheard the concerned CISF woman telling her colleagues that Modi was “doing drama” and was only pretending to be incapable of walking. Modi said these words hurt her the most, leaving her almost in tears. She then decided to confront the woman but was yelled at in return and told that the CISF woman was speaking about someone else.

A senior CISF personnel later came forward to help her and let her proceed to the gate after frisking her manually. Modi lodged an official complaint at the CISF headquarters, and the spokesperson reached out to her later to express regret and informed her that action would be taken. He also invited her to impart soft-skill lessons to CISF personnel when she returned to Delhi.

