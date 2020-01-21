Church of St Francis of Assisi attacked, desecrated in Western Bengaluru

A church in western Bengaluru was reportedly attacked and desecrated by miscreants in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Unidentified miscreants attacked the St Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town, Bengaluru around 1 am. As per initial reports, these miscreants did not steal any valuables and came in with the intent to destroy the altar, the tabernacle and statues inside the church. The Holy Communion was also desecrated by the attackers.

Church authorities have filed a complaint with the Kengeri Police Station. The CCTV camera inside the church premises has helped identify one miscreant who entered through the back door.

Preliminary reports do not confirm a communal attack or any robbery.