PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Chuck Yeager, First Pilot To Break Sound Barrier, Dies At 97

A World War II fighter pilot, Chuck Yeager, rocketed into history by breaking the sound barrier in the experimental Bell X-1 research aircraft in 1947.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:07 AM IST
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 25: Chuck Yeager attends The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF/AFP

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 25: Chuck Yeager attends The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF/AFP


Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died. He was 97. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," his wife Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account. She, however, did not specify the cause of her husband's death.

Yeager made history as a test pilot when he broke the sound barrier in the rocket-powered Bell X-1 on October 14, 1947, earning him the title of "The Fastest Man Alive."

After the X-1 was dropped from the belly of a B-29 bomber at 45,000 feet (13,700 meters), Yeager flew at supersonic Mach 1.06 (700 miles/1,130 kilometers per hour).

The aircraft, nicknamed "Glamorous Glennis" in honor of Yeager's first wife, now hangs in the National Air and Space Museum in the nation's capital.

Yeager's accomplishment was depicted in the iconic 1983 film The Right Stuff based on the book by Tom Wolfe. Sam Shepard received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Yeager in the movie about the Mercury program astronauts.

Close

Related stories

Born on February 13, 1923, in West Virginia, he grew up fixing pickup trucks alongside his father. Yeager joined the Army Air Corps in September 1941, three months before the US entered World War II, and started out as an aircraft mechanic before undergoing flight training.

Yeager went on to set numerous other flight records, but he spent most of his career as a military commander directing US fighter squadrons throughout the 1950s and 1960s. He retired from the US Air Force in 1975.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chuck Yeager #United States
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:07 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.