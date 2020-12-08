Chuck Yeager, First Pilot To Break Sound Barrier, Dies At 97

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 25: Chuck Yeager attends The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF/AFP



Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.

— Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died. He was 97. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," his wife Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband's account. She, however, did not specify the cause of her husband's death.

Yeager made history as a test pilot when he broke the sound barrier in the rocket-powered Bell X-1 on October 14, 1947, earning him the title of "The Fastest Man Alive."

After the X-1 was dropped from the belly of a B-29 bomber at 45,000 feet (13,700 meters), Yeager flew at supersonic Mach 1.06 (700 miles/1,130 kilometers per hour).

The aircraft, nicknamed "Glamorous Glennis" in honor of Yeager's first wife, now hangs in the National Air and Space Museum in the nation's capital.

Yeager's accomplishment was depicted in the iconic 1983 film The Right Stuff based on the book by Tom Wolfe. Sam Shepard received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Yeager in the movie about the Mercury program astronauts.

Born on February 13, 1923, in West Virginia, he grew up fixing pickup trucks alongside his father. Yeager joined the Army Air Corps in September 1941, three months before the US entered World War II, and started out as an aircraft mechanic before undergoing flight training.

Yeager went on to set numerous other flight records, but he spent most of his career as a military commander directing US fighter squadrons throughout the 1950s and 1960s. He retired from the US Air Force in 1975.