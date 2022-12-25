How to track Santa and his reindeers this Christmas

Watch Santa Claus travel around the world in 3D. (Image credit: NORAD)

If your children ask you to prove Santa Claus is real, this website has you covered. With it, they can see which part of the world the gift-bearing figure and his reindeers are flying over at any given time.

There is also the added delight of seeing Santa and his helpers in 3D as they fly over snow-covered landscapes and oceans.

The Santa-tracker tool belongs to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Tasked with protecting North American skies, it takes on extra duties around Christmas.

To run its Santa tracker, NORAD uses a software developed by Ansys, that specialises in multiphysics simulation. Many other contributors, including Amazon Alexa and NASA, have helped it with the tracker this year.

For the command, it is a tradition of over 60 years, and something they are proud to continue.

"NORAD Tracks Santa is truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere," the command said. "This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors."

"We're the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications and the people to do it," it added. "And, we love it! NORAD is honored to be Santa's official tracker."

When you open the NORAD Santa tracker, you see Santa Claus on his around-the-globe journey on a sleigh.

On top the page are displayed his last location and the destination to which he is headed next.

In one corner, the number of gifts he has delivered so far grows by the second.

For the ones who can't wait for their presents, there is a toll free number to call and reassure themselves that Santa is on his way.