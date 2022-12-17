Christmas 2022: Family's spooky décor business goes viral

A 24-year-old's video documenting her father's pensive mood because of poor business in the holiday season has gone viral online and brought on an early Christmas miracle for the family.

Makayla Burns made a TikTok video showing her father walking around the Michigan warehouse where they store the creepy-themed ornaments they make. Their business Horrornaments, based in Michigan, puts a spooky spin on Christmas decor (fancy a Zombie Santa or a mistletoe with a severed thumb?). They also have anassortment of Halloween pieces.

"It's the middle of December and my dad is wondering why we aren't busy with orders," the text in Burns' video read. "I've been trying so hard to promote his ornaments but I don't know what to do anymore, and honestly, it makes me so sad. Like this is his livelihood."

But then things took a happy turn. Her video collected over a million likes, and they were back in demand, Entrepreneur reported.

Within two days, the father-daughter duo were flooded with as many orders as they had received in the last 11 months, CNN reported.

On their website, they said they had thousands of orders to process and deliveries could be delayed.

Burns made a second, and happier, TikTok video, in which her father thanked her for saving the business. The father, Jim Burns, was moved to tears by the outpouring of support he received. "She is a fabulous daughter and I am a little emotional right now," he told CNN. "Truly blessed." Meanwhile, Makayla said she will stand firmly by her father through thick and thin. "I don't see myself leaving his side anytime soon," she told the news channel.

