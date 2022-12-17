 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Christmas 2022: Family's spooky décor business goes viral

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

They have managed to fend off a holiday season slump, thanks to the internet's attention.

(Image credit: @Horrornaments/Instagram)

A 24-year-old's video documenting her father's pensive mood because of poor business in the holiday season has gone viral online and brought on an early Christmas miracle for the family.

Makayla Burns made a TikTok video showing her father walking around the Michigan warehouse where they store the creepy-themed ornaments they make. Their business Horrornaments, based in Michigan, puts a spooky spin on Christmas decor (fancy a Zombie Santa or a mistletoe with a severed thumb?). They also have anassortment of Halloween pieces.

"It's the middle of December and my dad is wondering why we aren't busy with orders," the text in Burns' video read. "I've been trying so hard to promote his ornaments but I don't know what to do anymore, and honestly, it makes me so sad. Like this is his livelihood."

 

But then things took a happy turn. Her video collected over a million likes, and they were back in demand, Entrepreneur reported.

Within two days, the father-daughter duo were flooded with as many orders as they had received in the last 11 months, CNN reported.

On their website, they said they had thousands of orders to process and deliveries could be delayed.