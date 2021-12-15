Bishop tells children Santa 'doesn't exist, red suit chosen by Coca-Cola'

Christmas 2021: "No, Santa Claus does not exist," the Italian bishop said.

A bishop in Italy has apologised after he recently told children that Santa Claus does not exist, breaking what is one of the biggest childhood Christmas beliefs.

"No, Santa Claus does not exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca-Cola exclusively for advertising purposes,” Bishop Antonio Stagliano told children, CNN reported, quoting Italian media, in the southern Italian city of Sicily.

He was speaking at an event held on the feast day of Saint Nicholas, whose habit of secret gift-giving gave rise to the traditional model of Santa Claus.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Noto in Sicily put out an apology on its Facebook page after the bishop’s comments received backlash on social media.

"First of all, on behalf of the Bishop, I express regret for this statement that has disappointed the children, and want to clarify that this was not at all Mr Staglianò's intention," CNN quoted from the Italian statement. The intention, apparently, was to “reflect on the meaning of Christmas and the beautiful traditions that accompany it with greater awareness and regain the beauty of a Christmas now increasingly 'commercial' and 'de-Christianised’.”

According to Coca-Cola's official blog, before the 1920s, Santa took various forms from a tall man to an unpleasant elf. The Santa of yesteryears even wore an animal skin and a bishop's robe.

In 1923, the Coca-Cola Company got an artist to paint an early version of the modern-day Santa Claus. The company did not find this Santa Claus as heart-warming as expected.

The company's advertising account executive Archie Lee set to create a more wholesome and lovable version of Santa Claus. Enter artist Haddon Sundblom, who was commissioned by Coke in 1931 to paint a Santa Claus for their on-going “Thirst knows no season” advertising campaign.

Sundblom was turned to Clement Clark Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (commonly called "'Twas the Night Before Christmas") whose vivid imagery was translated to oil-paintings by Sundblom.