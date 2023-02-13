Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil struck by lightning again. Watch viral video

Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was struck by lightning over the weekend in a stunning video that has gone viral on social media.

The 125-foot statue, located in Rio de Janeiro, has been struck by lightning for the third time in 15 years with this latest jolt.

The video, now viral with over 20 million views, was captured by photographer Fernando Braga. He also shot still photographs of the phenomenon.

“Responding to requests, I decided to prepare a brief timelapse of the lightning that fell last Friday at Christ the Redeemer and at the Sumaré Antennas. This part of the capture (which started even earlier) just over 500 photos were processed, including changing the lens I mentioned in the initial post to better capture the Sumaré Antennas. I hope you enjoy the video,” Braga wrote in Portuguese while sharing the viral clip.

A timelapse video shows the statue, that gets millions of tourists across the world every year, get struck by lightning.

The structure, named one of the new Seven Wonders of the World in 2007, was hit by lightning twice before, in two decades, in 2008 and 2014. The first time the statue was hit, it came out unscathed. In 2014, the thumb of Christ was damaged by the strike and had to be repaired. This time too, the statue seems to have no damage at all.

Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt open to form committee to boost investor protection regulations The iconic statue is the largest stone-work of Jesus ever built and stands more than 2,000 feet above Rio de Janeiro on top of the Corcovado Hill.

Moneycontrol News