Bollywood actor framed in drugs case, jailed in UAE. The motive: revenge

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Two people have been charged for planting drugs on Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira which eventually led to her arrest and imprisonment in Sharjah.

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira has been jailed in Sharjah since April 1. (Image credit: @chrisannpereira/Instagram)

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people for framing a Bollywood actor in a drugs case. According to news agency ANI, a bakery owner named Anthony Paul and an assistant bank manager named Rajesh Damodar hatched a plan to exact revenge on actor Chrisann Pereira by giving her a memento with drugs in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

Paul conspired to frame Chrisann Pereira in the narcotics case because of issues he had with her mother, Pramila.

An investigation into the case has revealed that on March 23, Pramila received a message from one ‘Ravi’ who claimed to be a talent consultant. He told Pramila about auditions for a web series supposedly taking place in Sharjah and convinced her to have Chrisann attend the auditions.

A day before she left for Sharjah, Ravi met Chrisann and gave her memento to hand over to someone in Sharjah. He also gave her a fake return ticket and told her that someone would meet her at the airport and that a room had been booked for her at a hotel in Sharjah.