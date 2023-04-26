Bollywood actor framed in drugs case, jailed in UAE. The motive: revenge

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira has been jailed in Sharjah since April 1. (Image credit: @chrisannpereira/Instagram)

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people for framing a Bollywood actor in a drugs case. According to news agency ANI, a bakery owner named Anthony Paul and an assistant bank manager named Rajesh Damodar hatched a plan to exact revenge on actor Chrisann Pereira by giving her a memento with drugs in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

Paul conspired to frame Chrisann Pereira in the narcotics case because of issues he had with her mother, Pramila.

An investigation into the case has revealed that on March 23, Pramila received a message from one ‘Ravi’ who claimed to be a talent consultant. He told Pramila about auditions for a web series supposedly taking place in Sharjah and convinced her to have Chrisann attend the auditions.

A day before she left for Sharjah, Ravi met Chrisann and gave her memento to hand over to someone in Sharjah. He also gave her a fake return ticket and told her that someone would meet her at the airport and that a room had been booked for her at a hotel in Sharjah.

However, when Chrisann Pereira reached Sharjah on April 1, she found there was nobody to receive her and no room booked in her name. Worried, she called her father who grew suspicious. Pereira’s father’s suspicions grew further when he realised his daughter had been given a trophy to hand over in Sharjah.

According to Indian Express, he advised Chrisann to approach the police for help. When police found cannabis and opium in the memento she was carrying, they arrested Chrisann. She has been lodged at Sharjah Central Jail since April 1.



Mumbai | 32-year-old Anthony Paul and 42-year-old Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi, arrested for allegedly framing actress Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah, sent to… https://t.co/XE5Fq0fZN6 pic.twitter.com/6sp5GgUrrk

— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The Pereira family approached police in Mumbai and eventually the Mumbai Crime Branch (unit X) began investigating the case. They found that Anthony Paul’s sister resided in the same building as Pramila Pereira. The two women had fought twice, once over the issue of wearing masks and the second time over a pet dog barking.

To exact revenge on Pramila Pereira, Anthony Paul conspired to frame her daughter in a narcotics case. He got his associate Rajesh Damodar to pose as talent consultant and dupe Chrisann into carrying drugs to Sharjah.

Paul had also tipped off authorities in Sharjah about the actor carrying drugs and had planned to have her arrested. This is the modus operandi he had used at least four times before to frame people he had a problem with. According to news reports, three of these people managed to evade arrest, but two – including Chrisann – were jailed in Sharjah.

Chrisann Pereira has played supporting roles in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House.