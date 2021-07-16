MARKET NEWS

Chopper crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15 pm, said police official.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Chopper crash in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Image source: ANI

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said.

According to news agency ANI, Police personnel and other local authorities reached the site of the crash, but the, details on the cause of the crash are yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15 pm, he told PTI. "One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said.

One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.
With inputs from PTI and ANI.
