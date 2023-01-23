Chinese woman, who robbed bank of Rs 4.77 crore and got plastic surgery, caught after 25 years

A Chinese woman, who defrauded her former bank where she was a clerk, underwent plastic surgery, moved to a different province, remarried, had a child, started a new business and evaded authorities for 25 years before finally being caught by authorities.

Chen Yile was a bank clerk at the China Construction Bank branch in the city of Yueqing in 1997, when the then 26-year-old found a flaw in the system and artificially added 3.98 million yuan (Rs 4.77 crore) in an account before withdrawing the cash from various branches of the bank across the city.

After the elaborate plan, she underwent several procedures at a plastic surgery clinic to change her appearance to evade the police.

She then returned to her parents’ house and hid 1.43 million yuan (Rs 1.71 crore) in various locations all around the building, including an outdoor toilet.

Then Yile went to a different province put 2.1 million yuan (Rs 2.52 crore) into three siblings' newly created joint bank accounts. She returned to her parents and handed them passbooks to withdraw any additional money while admitting to her elaborate crime. Her father asked her to turn herself in but she fled the province to Shanghai and obtained a new ID card under the name Jiang.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now officially married. See pics Yile eventually left her Guangdong and started a new life and ghosted her husband back in her hometown. She started her own cleaning supply business and successfully ran it for 25 years before her recent arrest. She remarried and had a daughter and kept the family oblivious to her past and her first husband. Authorities didn’t give up on tracking her down even after 25 years and finally tracked her down in December. She confessed to her crime and expressed remorse and is now being prosecuted for corruption, identity fraud, and getting remarried without dissolving her first marriage.

Moneycontrol News