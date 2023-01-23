English
    Chinese woman, who robbed bank of Rs 4.77 crore and got plastic surgery, caught after 25 years

    Chinese authorities didn’t give up on tracking the accused down even after 25 years and finally tracked her down in December.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    The woman has admitted to her crimes. (Representational)

    A Chinese woman, who defrauded her former bank where she was a clerk, underwent plastic surgery, moved to a different province, remarried, had a child, started a new business and evaded authorities for 25 years before finally being caught by authorities.

    Chen Yile was a bank clerk at the China Construction Bank branch in the city of Yueqing in 1997, when the then 26-year-old found a flaw in the system and artificially added 3.98 million yuan (Rs 4.77 crore) in an account before withdrawing the cash from various branches of the bank across the city.

    After the elaborate plan, she underwent several procedures at a plastic surgery clinic to change her appearance to evade the police.

    She then returned to her parents’ house and hid 1.43 million yuan (Rs 1.71 crore) in various locations all around the building, including an outdoor toilet.