Suspecting an intruder under her bed, Chinese woman called the cops. The reality was...

A woman living alone in China’s Beijing recently dialled the local authorities after detecting mysterious movements under her bed. Her heart racing, she placed the call while disguising her concerns by pretending to place a food order, all while suspecting a potential intruder lurking beneath her very mattress.

"Are you in danger?" questioned a police officer at the other end of the line. The woman's tense voice trembled as she replied, "Yes."

Two police officers promptly responded to her call for help. As they arrived at her residence, they embarked on a search mission, only to unravel a twist that left everyone in disbelief.

Instead of uncovering an elusive perpetrator, they unveiled an unexpected revelation – a slight earthquake had rumbled through the area, causing the unsettling vibrations that had stirred the woman's fears.

“Nobody? Why was the bed shaking? There wasn’t any earthquake?” the woman asked.

“No, a slight earthquake just happened earlier,” one officer replied.

Likely relieved, the woman then started to cry prompting the officers to calm her down.

The incident, reported by Star Video, shows the woman’s story of the fearful night that turned out to be a minor quake.

The story ignited a dialogue social media and many had applause as well as criticism for the woman. While some praised the woman's courage and the promptness of the police, highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of uncertainty, others raised concerns about the allocation of police resources, questioning whether the woman's apprehensions were indeed a prudent use of public manpower.