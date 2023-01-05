Chinese woman quits sales job to draw messages for others on beaches. She earns...

A woman in China quit her sales job to pursue an unusual and unheard of vocation – drawing messages on beaches.

Surnamed Feng, the woman is a mother of two and her new “career”, she says, not only gets her money but also boost her self-worth.

She decided this was the career path for her when she saw a random person on a beach draw something. She started doing it herself and even posted photographs of her work online that soon became viral due to the unusual nature of her job. She got her first booking within a week.

Business started booming and Feng quit her sales job. The meaty salary was also a big perk. She said she can earn more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) a month by working an eight-hour day – much more than what she made at her last job. She also lists flexible hours as another perk that enables her to spend time with family.

Feng lives in the tourist town of Sanya in southern China which has plenty of beaches for her to practice her new vocation. She is also honing her skills and does a lot of research to produce better work. Her family too supports her new career, she said.

While the job trended for its unusual nature, many were skeptical about the long term sustainability of it. Many wondered who are paying for such a service while one user quipped: ““I live in northeast China where it snows heavily in winter, could I start my drawing business in the snow?”